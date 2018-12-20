City youth ‘light up’ lives

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Youth Assembly (HYA), a project of Street Cause - an NGO comprising youngsters in the city, were on a mission to promote clean and affordable energy on Wednesday. The group headed by Abhidhyu, a member of HYA, reached Chilemamidi village in Medak district, on the outskirts of Hyderabad to provide rechargeable multi purpose solar lamps and awareness about solar energy to the locals.

They met the villagers and spoke to them about the need of the usage of renewable resources and gifted them multi purpose solar powered lights. “We realised that the village had only two street lights run by a single phase transformer, which in turn could not hold the capacity to provide the energy required to drive the two street lights and merely supported the daily household needs. Due to faulty conditions, the repair of the transformer nearly takes three days due to the lack of availability of resources in the surroundings of the village,” said the team from HYA.HYA gave away 16 solar rechargeable lights (3 KW) and 80 solar rechargeable lights (1KW). “With a budget of Rs 39,400, we managed to impact the lives of 1,260 people,” they said.