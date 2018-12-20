Electrified fence takes life of boy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A house owner’s attempts to protect his house from pigs, by connecting electric cables to the fencing, claimed the life of a four-year-old child, Mohd Azhar, and left his three siblings injured at Gandimaisamma village in Dundigal.

The four children were playing in the open land beside the electrified fence. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been regitered against the house owner.

Dundigal Inspector Shankaraiah said that, based on a complaint made by the boy’s grandmother, a case has been booked against Kumar.