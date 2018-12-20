Home Cities Hyderabad

Fire department ups vigil on errant hospitals

Following the massive fire breakout in Mumbai’s ESIC hospital that claimed eight lives, the State fire department is stepping up their vigil over errant hospitals, who flout fire norms. 

Published: 20th December 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai ESIC hospital fire

The hospital did not have the final no-objection certificate for fire compliance, according to the deputy chief fire officer of the MIDC area. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The director general’s office of the State fire services department has sent out messages to all district fire officers (DFO) to inspect adherence to fire safety guidelines. 

The DFOs are now tasked to issue notices to all those hospitals, fifteen meters and above, who would flout fire safety norms. 

“We have given instructions to all DFOs to inspect every hospital if fire safety norms in are being followed,” said V Papaiah, regional fire officer of the State fire services department. “We don’t want to take any chances,” he added. 

Officials will be formulating teams to inspect hospitals and check if evacuation mechanisms are in place, besides checking for ventilation.

