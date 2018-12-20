Fire department ups vigil on errant hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the massive fire breakout in Mumbai’s ESIC hospital that claimed eight lives, the State fire department is stepping up their vigil over errant hospitals, who flout fire norms.

The director general’s office of the State fire services department has sent out messages to all district fire officers (DFO) to inspect adherence to fire safety guidelines.

The DFOs are now tasked to issue notices to all those hospitals, fifteen meters and above, who would flout fire safety norms.

“We have given instructions to all DFOs to inspect every hospital if fire safety norms in are being followed,” said V Papaiah, regional fire officer of the State fire services department. “We don’t want to take any chances,” he added.

Officials will be formulating teams to inspect hospitals and check if evacuation mechanisms are in place, besides checking for ventilation.