Home Cities Hyderabad

Foods for breast cancer prevention

Healthy eating is not something doctors of today promote among their patients to overcome their illness.

Published: 20th December 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Healthy eating is not something doctors of today promote among their patients to overcome their illness. Making couple of changes in the food and lifestyle can be more beneficial and helpful rather than undergo some life threatening treatments like Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy. One can lower their risk for breast cancer by having the right foods. A woman can cut her chance of cancer by good nutrition and weight management. Let us look at some of the foods that can help:

Broccoli: Sulforaphane—a compound in broccoli—reduces the number of breast
cancer stem cells (which cause cancer spread and recurrence). Eating broccoli may not deliver enough sulforaphane to achieve the same effect, but to get the most of it you can eat your broccoli raw or briefly steam or stir-fry the green florets.

Salmon: Taking fish-oil supplements for at least 10 years can shrink your risk of
ductal carcinoma, the most common type of breast cancer. Omega-3 fats in fish oil reduce inflammation, which may contribute to breast cancer. A person can eat about eight ounces of oily fish (salmon, sardines, tuna) in a week.

Walnuts: Walnuts may thwart the growth of breast cancer. Experts think walnuts’ anti-inflammatory properties—which could come from the omega-3 fat alpha-
linolenic acid, phytosterols or antioxidants—may give them their tumor-fighting potential.

Olive Oil: It has been found that the olive oil’s antioxidants and oleic acid (a mono-
unsaturated fat) quelled the growth of malignant cells.
Plums & peaches: Plums and peaches have antioxidant levels to rival “superfood” blueberries—and that they contain two types of polyphenols (antioxidants) that may help kill breast cancer cells while leaving healthy cells intact.

Aloevera juice: Aloe Vera contains at least 6 natural ingredients which act as ´anti-inflammatory agents, reducing inflammation, as one of the precursors to cancer. One can make juice of ingredients like– 3Leaves of Aloe Vera + 50gm Honey + 50 gm Brandy. One can peel the thorns of Aloe Vera after cleaning it nicely and grind it. Mix honey and Brandy. Shake well and store it in a Refrigerator in a glass bottle. Drink 1-2 teaspoon empty stomach.

Graviola Extract: Although graviola has some side effects but it is a boon for cancer patients. Consuming the fruit once a month is the best way to avoid the side effects. Nutrition and Cancer confirms the cancer- inhibiting phytochemicals in graviola. Scientists at Virginia Tech demonstrated that graviola fruit extract (juice) could reduce the growth of cancer on the skin of breast cancer patients without damaging healthy breast tissue. It can lead to Parkinson’s disease but eating in moderation has no such side effects.

Flax seeds: Flax seeds demonstrates antiproliferative effects in breast tissue of women at risk of breast cancer and it increases cell death (apoptosis) within their tumors.

Wheatgrass: Due to its potent detoxifying properties, wheatgrass works to keep the blood clean and oxygenated as well as increase the red blood cell count. Cancer thrives in a low-oxygen environment, so the wheatgrass contributes to cancer prevention.

Beans and lentils: Fiber-rich foods help flush excess amounts of estrogen out of your body during digestion. Your gut also breaks down fiber itself into cancer-fighting fragments.

Cur Cumin Tablets: Cur cumin has the ability to modulate genetic activity and expression—both by destroying cancer cells and by promoting healthy cell function. It also promotes anti-angiogenesis and helps prevent the development of additional blood supply necessary for cancer cell growth.

Vitamin C, A, E and Selenium (Se):Vitamin C’s anti-cancer properties are scavenging cancer causing free radicals such as hydrogen peroxide.

- GOQii Coach

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
breast cancer prevention

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp