Foods for breast cancer prevention

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Healthy eating is not something doctors of today promote among their patients to overcome their illness. Making couple of changes in the food and lifestyle can be more beneficial and helpful rather than undergo some life threatening treatments like Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy. One can lower their risk for breast cancer by having the right foods. A woman can cut her chance of cancer by good nutrition and weight management. Let us look at some of the foods that can help:

Broccoli: Sulforaphane—a compound in broccoli—reduces the number of breast

cancer stem cells (which cause cancer spread and recurrence). Eating broccoli may not deliver enough sulforaphane to achieve the same effect, but to get the most of it you can eat your broccoli raw or briefly steam or stir-fry the green florets.

Salmon: Taking fish-oil supplements for at least 10 years can shrink your risk of

ductal carcinoma, the most common type of breast cancer. Omega-3 fats in fish oil reduce inflammation, which may contribute to breast cancer. A person can eat about eight ounces of oily fish (salmon, sardines, tuna) in a week.

Walnuts: Walnuts may thwart the growth of breast cancer. Experts think walnuts’ anti-inflammatory properties—which could come from the omega-3 fat alpha-

linolenic acid, phytosterols or antioxidants—may give them their tumor-fighting potential.

Olive Oil: It has been found that the olive oil’s antioxidants and oleic acid (a mono-

unsaturated fat) quelled the growth of malignant cells.

Plums & peaches: Plums and peaches have antioxidant levels to rival “superfood” blueberries—and that they contain two types of polyphenols (antioxidants) that may help kill breast cancer cells while leaving healthy cells intact.

Aloevera juice: Aloe Vera contains at least 6 natural ingredients which act as ´anti-inflammatory agents, reducing inflammation, as one of the precursors to cancer. One can make juice of ingredients like– 3Leaves of Aloe Vera + 50gm Honey + 50 gm Brandy. One can peel the thorns of Aloe Vera after cleaning it nicely and grind it. Mix honey and Brandy. Shake well and store it in a Refrigerator in a glass bottle. Drink 1-2 teaspoon empty stomach.

Graviola Extract: Although graviola has some side effects but it is a boon for cancer patients. Consuming the fruit once a month is the best way to avoid the side effects. Nutrition and Cancer confirms the cancer- inhibiting phytochemicals in graviola. Scientists at Virginia Tech demonstrated that graviola fruit extract (juice) could reduce the growth of cancer on the skin of breast cancer patients without damaging healthy breast tissue. It can lead to Parkinson’s disease but eating in moderation has no such side effects.

Flax seeds: Flax seeds demonstrates antiproliferative effects in breast tissue of women at risk of breast cancer and it increases cell death (apoptosis) within their tumors.

Wheatgrass: Due to its potent detoxifying properties, wheatgrass works to keep the blood clean and oxygenated as well as increase the red blood cell count. Cancer thrives in a low-oxygen environment, so the wheatgrass contributes to cancer prevention.

Beans and lentils: Fiber-rich foods help flush excess amounts of estrogen out of your body during digestion. Your gut also breaks down fiber itself into cancer-fighting fragments.

Cur Cumin Tablets: Cur cumin has the ability to modulate genetic activity and expression—both by destroying cancer cells and by promoting healthy cell function. It also promotes anti-angiogenesis and helps prevent the development of additional blood supply necessary for cancer cell growth.

Vitamin C, A, E and Selenium (Se):Vitamin C’s anti-cancer properties are scavenging cancer causing free radicals such as hydrogen peroxide.

- GOQii Coach