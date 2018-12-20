Home Cities Hyderabad

How to lose weight if you have PCOS

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome , also known as PCOS, is a problem caused by hormonal imbalances.

Published: 20th December 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Dinnaz
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome , also known as PCOS, is a problem caused by hormonal imbalances. Most women with PCOS grow many small cysts on their ovaries. The cysts are not harmful but lead to hormone imbalances. These cysts lead to high androgen levels leading to symptoms such as hair growth, acne, irregular periods and weight gain. Because the weight gain is triggered by male hormones, it is typically in the abdomen area.

Women with PCOS frequently have insulin resistance, which means their bodies do not respond appropriately to high amounts of glucose. Simply put, larger amounts of insulin are required to metabolise a given amount of sugar. Insulin is a growth hormone. Its role in the body is to promote fat storage or weight gain. This leads to a rapid weight gain, despite a healthy diet and exercise plan. The biggest complaint I hear from my clients with PCOS is that its too hard to lose weight. These clients always say that they are consistently following a systematic diet and workout regime, but still not losing weight.

A few years back, I was working with a young girl aged 24 years very closely, and we were just not getting any results. Finally one day, I created a system for her where I could track every morsel that she was eating and also tracked the intensity of her workouts. I was shocked to see the results. Input was way more than the output which obviously led to weight gain. I would like to make a point that although it is a concern that people with PCOS do put on weight, very often it becomes an excuse for them and that mindset blocks the weight loss from happening .

However, a good healthy diet and a workout plan will definitely help you in losing weight.Here are a some tips that you could follow and get the desired results.

1) Focus on nutrition
I strongly recommend that you do not follow any fad diets as most of them will interfere with your insulin functioning which is already so messed up due to PCOS. Restricting your calorie intake will also not work and is a strong predictor of weight gain. Following the PFC principle of nutrition will definitely help in regulating your sugar levels and contributing to fat loss. PFC principle is a combination of eating proteins, fats and carbohydrates every every hours. This will guarantee the results and help in fat los

2) Cut out the junk
Reducing foods in your diet that cause spikes in blood sugar is crucial to managing your PCOS. This means opting for whole grain sources of carbohydrates over anything high in Glycemic Index.

3) Gut function
Most of the ladies I have worked with have clogged guts. High fibre fruits and smoothies with such fruits not only helps clear your gut, but also regulates your sugar.

4) Exercise
Your exercise routine should include high-intensity cardio workouts six to seven days of the week. For example, brisk walking or running or high intensity dance aerobics. Weight training three days a week will ensure more muscle mass contributing to fat reduction. Last but not the least, having the right mind codes will ensure you have the desired results.

Dinnaz, fitness expert

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp