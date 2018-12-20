Home Cities Hyderabad

More spectacles to be distributed under Kanti Velugu

According to government data, 13,68,287 people were identified as in need of spectacles, but glasses could be delivered to just 2,99,468 so far.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four months after it launched eye screening programme Kanti Velugu, the government has increased the number of prescription glasses being allotted to medical camps across the State to meet its increasing demand. 

According to government data, 13,68,287 people were identified as in need of spectacles, but glasses could be delivered to just 2,99,468 so far.

Health Department officials TNIE spoke to said since the degree of myopia and hypermetropia could vary from person to person, custom lens have to be prepared and fitted to frame. 

“Companies that have been given the deal to prepare the glasses take time to deliver the products as each one needs to be customized,” an official said. 

District Medical and Health Officers (DMHO) said while 200 to 500 glasses used to be delivered in each batch earlier, the batch size has now been increased to 7,000 from mid-December. 

“Earlier, we used to receive 500 prescription spectacles per spell, now it has increased to 7,000 per spell,” said Medchal-Malkajgiri’s district medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr N Narayana Rao. 

In Medchal, 73,616 people were identified as in need of prescription glasses. Out of the 18,973 glasses dispatched to district officials, 16,773 were handed over to beneficiaries till Wednesday. Over 14,000 spectacles were distributed at a go in Yadadri on December 13. 

To prevent irregularities, photo proof has to be submitted to officials concerned at every stage of delivery. 
Photos of beneficiaries being handed over spectacles will be uploaded on a the Kanti Velugu website.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp