Phir bhi khaana hai Hindustani for Hyderabadi folks

HYDERABAD: Food delivery network Uber Eats revealed a comparative snapshot of India’s most loved cuisines this week. Despite India’s rising love for international cuisines, Uber Eats’ order analysis of the last six months revealed that Indian cuisine took the top spot as the most savoured across the country, followed by American and Chinese.

Hyderabad, Delhi and Chennai are the top cities that order the maximum Indian cuisine. Interestingly, for breakfast, it was variations of Indian cuisine all the way with Paratha, Masala Dosa, Poha, Idli and Samosa being the top five items ordered.Deepak Reddy, Head of Central Operations, Uber Eats India said, “Indian cuisine still stands as the consumer’s top food preference in the country.

Between breads: According to the analysis, the cities of Indore, Delhi and Bengaluru recorded the highest cravings for classic American food, with Veg Hot Dog and Chicken Burgers topping charts.

Love for Indo-Chinese: In 2018, Hyderabad craved the flavours of China. While Delhi ordered baskets full of chilli potatoes, Mumbai loves a full-fledged Chinese meal inclusive of Fried Rice and Chicken Chilli Gravy.

Say cheese: Another global sensation savored across the nation - Italian. Mumbai recorded the highest number of orders for cheesy Italian delights. Not far behind, Delhi and Pune gobbled down large quantities of flavorful Italian food, mainly consisting of cheese loaded pizzas.

Thai-tanic: Indians love relishing tangy and spicy flavors of Thai food. The popularity of this cuisine is seen highest among the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune.

Middle-Eastern Delights: Interestingly, Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore are the top three cities that opted for middle-eastern dishes.