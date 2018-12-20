Home Cities Hyderabad

Phir bhi khaana hai Hindustani for Hyderabadi folks

Hyderabad, Delhi and Chennai are the top cities that order the maximum Indian cuisine.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Food delivery network Uber Eats revealed a comparative snapshot of India’s most loved cuisines this week. Despite India’s rising love for international cuisines, Uber Eats’ order analysis of the last six months revealed that Indian cuisine took the top spot as the most savoured across the country, followed by American and Chinese.

Hyderabad, Delhi and Chennai are the top cities that order the maximum Indian cuisine. Interestingly, for breakfast, it was variations of Indian cuisine all the way with Paratha, Masala Dosa, Poha, Idli and Samosa being the top five items ordered.Deepak Reddy, Head of Central Operations, Uber Eats India said, “Indian cuisine still stands as the consumer’s top food preference in the country.

Between breads: According to the analysis, the cities of Indore, Delhi and Bengaluru recorded the highest cravings for classic American food, with Veg Hot Dog and Chicken Burgers topping charts.

Love for Indo-Chinese: In 2018, Hyderabad craved the flavours of China. While Delhi ordered baskets full of chilli potatoes, Mumbai loves a full-fledged Chinese meal inclusive of Fried Rice and Chicken Chilli Gravy.

Say cheese: Another global sensation savored across the nation - Italian. Mumbai recorded the highest number of orders for cheesy Italian delights. Not far behind, Delhi and Pune gobbled down large quantities of flavorful Italian food, mainly consisting of cheese loaded pizzas.

Thai-tanic: Indians love relishing tangy and spicy flavors of Thai food. The popularity of this cuisine is seen highest among the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune.

Middle-Eastern Delights: Interestingly, Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore are the top three cities that opted for middle-eastern dishes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp