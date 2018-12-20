Stumps of chopped trees found in KBR walkway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As environmentalists from the city continue their campaign to encourage people to send their opposition to Ministry of Environment and Forests against draft notification on Eco Sensitive Zone of KBR National Park, stumps of more than ten chopped trees were observed along the walkway of park.

Some volunteers of the collective Citizens for Hyderabad posted a video on Facebook on Wednesday night showing the stumps, some of which had a good girth and the wood husk spilled near the chopped trees. Environmentalists alleged that the trees have been chopped by the state government for carrying out works to construct flyovers around the national park as part of its Strategic Road Development Plan.

As part of the plan 1,349 trees are to be chopped along the national park’s walkway for giving way to multilevel flyovers.

If the draft notification by MoEF which reduces the walkway at certain stretches to 3meters from its current width of 25-35 meters is finalised, it will pave way for government to chop trees to construct the flyovers. However, chopping of trees before the ESZ is finalized has enraged the environmentalists.

