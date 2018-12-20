Home Cities Hyderabad

Stumps of chopped trees found in KBR walkway

As part of the plan 1,349 trees are to be chopped along the national park’s walkway for giving way to multilevel flyovers. 

Published: 20th December 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sarees being distributed at Musheerabad on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As environmentalists from the city continue their campaign to encourage people to send their opposition to Ministry of Environment and Forests against draft notification on Eco Sensitive Zone of KBR National Park, stumps of more than ten chopped trees were observed along the walkway of park. 

Some volunteers of the collective Citizens for Hyderabad posted a video on Facebook on Wednesday night showing the stumps, some of which had a good girth and the wood husk spilled near the chopped trees. Environmentalists alleged that the trees have been chopped by the state government for carrying out works to construct flyovers around the national park as part of its Strategic Road Development Plan.

As part of the plan 1,349 trees are to be chopped along the national park’s walkway for giving way to multilevel flyovers. 

If the draft notification by MoEF which reduces the walkway at certain stretches to 3meters from its current width of 25-35 meters is finalised, it will pave way for government to chop trees to construct the flyovers. However, chopping of trees before the ESZ is finalized has enraged the environmentalists. 

6,92,946 Bathukamma sarees will be distributed in Hyderabad, covering about 16 GHMC circles

‘sAree’, we’re late

The State distributes 1.08 crore sarees to women aged above 18 years, from Wednesday
If not for the code of conduct in force, the sarees were supposed to be distributed during the Dasara festival 

Based on feedback of women representatives, the MEPMA and SERP have adopted saree patterns accordingly this year

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KBR walkway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp