Hyderabad: After recieving talaq on Whatsapp, woman files complaint against husband

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two months after President Ramnath Kovind signed an ordinance criminalising triple talaq to mitigate discrimination against married Muslim women, a woman in the city was given talaq on WhatsApp. Sumayya Bhanu from Tolichowki on Thursday lodged a police complaint against her husband Mohammad Muzammil Shareef who works as the principal of Gems High School after he divorced her over a text message.

She had approached the police on November 28 alleging domestic violence and harassment by Shareef, following which he was booked under IPC Section 498 (A) and called for counselling sessions.

The homemaker stated in her second complaint that Mohammad began abusing her three months into their marriage demanding dowry and that his torture worsened after she gave birth to a baby girl.

“We received another complaint from Sumayya today saying that her husband divorced her over a WhatsApp message. We are interrogating the complainant and the husband. Action will be initiated soon,” inspector Manjula said. The woman staged a protest in front of the husband’s school at Tolichowki along with her baby girl seeking justice.

Muzammil, she said, had in the WhatsApp message threatened to get married again as soon as he got rid of her. The woman claimed she had been subjected to harassment for several months and had decided to approach the police only after she could no longer put up with the humiliation.