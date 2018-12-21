Government official kills sister for property, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after police registered a case of missing woman based on a complaint from an Irrigation department official, police recovered the woman’s body from the official’s home. The complainant, K Sidharth (31) is an assistant executive engineer with the Irrigation department, in Wanaparthy, Mahbubnagar district, and police found out that he killed his own sister by strangulating her for family property.

Malakpet police said that he lodged the missing person complaint to divert the investigators to believe that his sister committed suicide. Nandini was found dead at the residence of her parents. Due to disputes with her husband, she was living with her parents. Suspecting the role of her brother, police interrogated the Irrigation department AEE. He confessed that he, along with his parents, killed Nandini by strangulating her throat.