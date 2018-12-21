Not much to cheer as GHMC slashes budget proposals for next fiscal

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is a drastic reduction in the budget proposals of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the year 2019-20. To be precise, the reduction is by about Rs 1,600 crore when compared to 2018-19 budget.The GHMC has proposed budget estimates of Rs 11,538 crore for two separate categories for the year 2019-20 as against Rs 13,150 crore for 2018-19, showing a reduction of Rs 1,612 crore.

The civic body has placed the budget proposals before the GHMC Standing Committee meeting chaired by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan for discussion on Thursday.

The separate budget for major projects of other corporations assigned to GHMC like Telangana Housing Corporation for construction of 2 BHK houses and Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) for laying roads has been reduced from Rs 7,073 crore (2018-19) to Rs 5,388 crore for 2019-20.

After studying the budget proposals, the Standing Committee would discuss the issues in the next meeting and if members want any changes in the budget and more funds for developmental works, they would be incorporated, Rammohan said.

The budget estimates containing anticipated income and expenditure of GHMC for the next financial year along with revised estimates for the current year 2018-19 and actual for the financial year 2017-18 have been prepared as per GHMC Act.Of the Rs 5,388 crore earmarked for major projects of other corporations assigned to GHMC like housing and roads, Rs 5,188 crore has been earmarked for construction and improvements of housing units (2 BHK) for poor where one lakh double bedrooms houses were proposed in the city for which state government will bear the housing cost. A mere Rs 200 crore is allocated to HRDCL.

Under GHMC funds of Rs 6,150 crore, about Rs1,850 crore has been sanctioned for Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), Rs 176 crore for bridges, flyovers and subways, Rs 409 crore for stormwater drainage system, Rs 262 crore for water supply and sewerage system, Rs 44 crore for street lighting, Rs 71 crore under green budget and no funds were earmarked for Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS).

The GHMC has proposed to borrow Rs 2,367 crore from financial institutions, GHMC has set a target of Rs 1,694 crore through property tax collections.

GHMC officials say...

As per GHMC Act, GHMC chief should, on or before Nov 10, prepare the budget and place before the standing committee. As poll code was in force, the estimates were not placed before the Standing Committee for approval earlier