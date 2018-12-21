Operation tables collapse at Osmania General Hospital

K Shiva Shanker By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two operation tables, which were in dire need of repairs, collapsed at the minor operation theatre (MOT) of Osmania General Hospital on Thursday. Following this, the operation theatre (OT) was shut down. The operation theatre is running out of suture material and air conditioners too have been not working for more than a year, sources say. If this is indeed the case, a serious overhaul is required for the operation theatre.

Amputation of limbs, cleansing septic wounds, accident cases, operations of HIV positive patients are taken up among other cases in the hospital’s operation theatre. There are three operation theatres in the hospital. The tables collapsed in the third theatre where the major surgeries are taken up. Express received access to photos of the broken tables.

Osmania General Hospital (OGH) superintendent Dr B Nagendar said that the issue had come to his notice and that the patients are now being attended to in other OTs in the hospital. “The tables were in need of repair and they have finally collapsed. This is the operation theatre where HIV positive patients in need of surgeries or even those with infection in wounds are treated.

Apart from this, all septic cases, accident cases, and amputation cases among others are attended here. In this process of replacing the tables, we hope suture material - which is scarce in the operation theatres - too will be provided,” sources said.