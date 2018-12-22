Home Cities Hyderabad

A platform for women entrepreneur-innovators

Published: 22nd December 2018 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ALEAP (Association for Lady Entrepreneurs of Andhra Pradesh) is all set to introduce promising startups to the world. It’s calling entries for being a part of their programme ALEAP WE-HUB which was launched a decage ago and is scaling up with the support of Atal Innovation Mission and Niti Aayog, Government of India. In conversation with Ramadevi, the founder of ALEAP, we find out how the foundation has grown in leaps and bounds and what they seek in the entries.

“Internationally, women and women entrepreneurs are being encouraged and recognised as a priority, particularly in the last few years,” says Ramadevi. She adds, “With the help of media and internet a lot of information is being transmitted to all the parts of the countries. And the focus on women trying to make something of themselves has become a growing idealogy both in administrations and citizens.” ALEAP focuses on skill development and creating opportunities for women from rural, middle class and conventional backgrounds. Ramadevi notes, “I have noticed that lately women are beginning to contribute to their families through whatever work they can do in their power. Services like tailoring, beauty services and such skill-based professions are picking up even in the villages. Once the awareness is created about these opportunities, we can expect women, who as we all know make up 50% of the population, to contribute to the economy.”

ALEAP WE-HUB promises co-working spaces, equipment, business basics, networking, access to investors among other things that help a startup grow. “We also provide mentorship at our own cost,” she says. With over 40 entries trying their hand at getting incubated into the programme, Ramadevi says their focus is specific. “We focus on innovation. Any product or service that fills a gap and in the process does some good to society is what we are looking for. For instance, there was a woman who created biodegradable textile like material that could replace plastic with cornstarch.Another gave a modern twist to the age-old cold pressed oils with his machine,” she chimes.

With products of such innovation in question ALEAP also takes patenting seriously and helps the innovators with acquiring Intellectual Property Rights.As the foundation calls all young innovators to apply for their programme, it will soon announce the 25 startup ideas that they will take under their wing. Check out www.aleap.org for updates.

women entrepreneur ALEAP

