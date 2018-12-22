Culinary students showcase their skills

Ayushi Surana By

HYDERABAD: It was time for students of the Pioneer College and the Trinity College of Hotel Management, Ramnagar, to show off the culinary skills they have learnt so far. And what better way to be able to showcase at a big Christmas Carnival? As part of the three-day event in the campus, the culinary college organised a food festival on Friday. The students rustled up interesting and cutting edge delicacies – ranging from Kerala specials to steamed momos and the currently trending tandoori chai. The students said they had fun cooking it and putting their theoretical knowledge into practice. Director of Trinity College, S Nitin Prakash, speaking at the inaugural said, “It is one of the learning parts of academics and the students will be given entrepreneurship certificates based on the sales and their performance. It is a step towards making students entrepreneurs of tomorrow.” The event ends Sunday.