Four found dead at a poultry farm

 Four persons working at a poultry farm in Shameerpet were found dead under suspicious conditions on the farm houses premises on Friday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four persons working at a poultry farm in Shameerpet were found dead under suspicious conditions on the farm houses premises on Friday. The deceased persons belonged to Mahbubabad district, and had been working at the farm for the past one month. Police, who found a charcoal furnace in the room where they were found sleeping, suspect that the smoke from the furnace must have led to their death.

The deceased were identified as P Mahender Reddy (28), G Aravind (26), M Satish (22) and Ch Mahesh (22), all working at KGL Poultry Farms in Bommaraspet on the city outskirts at Shamirpet.

According to police, B Kranti and G Aravind, had taken on lease the poultry farm located in the land owned by D Sudhakar Reddy at Bomraspet village under Shameerpet police station limits. On Thursday night, their friends Satish and Mahesh, who had taken farms on lease in the neighbouring villages, came to the farm to help Kranti and Aravind to give vaccination to the chicks. The process started at around 10.30 p.m. and continued till  2 a.m. on Friday. Later they came to the room, after which Kranti left to the other farm in another village.

Satish, a supervisor from KGL seeds company was monitoring the vaccination process and he also left after the work. On Friday at around 10.30 a.m., Satish came to the farm and went in search of the workers.  He found them lying unconcious in the room and informed the police.

Shameerpet Inspector B Naveen Reddy said that there was a furnace with firewood in  the room, which had no ventilation.  “We suspect that the smoke from the furnace had no exit, due to which the inmates were choked to death,” he said.

‘Inhaling CO gas cause of death’
Forensic experts who conducted autopsy on the bodies of the four youngsters said that all of them died due inhaling carbon monoxide gas. The smoke from the furnace did not find an exit from the room as all the windows of the room were shut. As a result, the carbon monoxide levels in the room increased and the persons were forced to inhale it.

