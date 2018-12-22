Home Cities Hyderabad

Go green to reduce the risk of developing fatty liver disease

Eating green leafy vegetables in larger portion daily may reduce the risk of developing fatty liver disease, suggests researchers in a mice study.

Published: 22nd December 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eating green leafy vegetables in larger portion daily may reduce the risk of developing fatty liver disease, suggests researchers in a mice study. Fatty liver or liver steatosis is a common liver disease and the most important causes are overweight and high alcohol consumption.

Green leafy vegetables contain inorganic nitrate that can help prevent the accumulation of fat in the liver.
“When we supplemented with dietary nitrate to mice fed with a high-fat and sugar Western diet, we noticed a significantly lower proportion of fat in the liver,” said Mattias Carlstrom, Associate Professor from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

“No one has yet focused on nitrate, which we think is the key. We now want to conduct clinical studies to investigate the therapeutic value of nitrate supplementation to reduce the risk of liver steatosis,” Carlstrom said.

The findings, published Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, also showed that a higher intake of fruit and vegetables has a beneficial effect on cardiovascular function and on diabetes. Leafy vegetables and fruits also led to reduction of high blood pressure and improved insulin and glucose homeostasis in mice with Type-2 diabetes.

There is currently no approved treatment for the fatty liver disease, which can deteriorate into life-threatening conditions such as cirrhosis or liver cancer. The results could lead to the development of new pharmacological and nutritional approaches, the study said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
go green leafy vegetables

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp