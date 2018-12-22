Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 3884 cases of 'minors driving' registered in 2018

42 persons, including minors and parents, have been convicted by the court. 28 minors have been sent to Juvenile home and 12 of 14 convicted parents were sent to jail for a week.

By ANI

HYDERABAD: As many as 3884 cases have been registered against parents, vehicle owners and minors by the Hyderabad traffic Police this year for letting unlicensed minors drive vehicles in the city.

42 persons, including minors and parents, have been convicted by the court. 28 minors have been sent to Juvenile home and 12 of 14 convicted parents were sent to jail for a week.

Speaking to ANI, the Hyderabad's Additional Commissioner, Traffic, Anil Kumar said, "minors in excitement drive vehicles very recklessly, we took it seriously and conducted special drive against minor driving. This year so far till November we have registered 3834 cases."

On a related note, 643 cases were registered till June by the Hyderabad traffic police in an ongoing special drive to prevent accidents by vehicles ferrying school children. Also, at least 11,500 cases of drunk driving were registered until May 31 this year, with 2100 offenders having been sent to jail. (ANI)

