Home Cities Hyderabad

Seven doctors, woman held for participating in rave party in Hyderabad;  HIV kit among seized items

The seven men were aided by a woman event planner indulging in immoral activities by trafficking three women.

Published: 22nd December 2018 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

The doctors detained from the farm house | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of drunk doctors who were allegedly unwinding in the company of women “paid to entertain them” at Celebrity Resort in Gajwel were arrested by the police on Friday night. 

Dr Alishala Lingam (45) of Eashwara Sai Nursing Home in Gajwel, Dr Vudem Chandra Reddy (40) of VBR hospital, Dr Mesuga Satyanarayana (33) of Satya Dental hospital, Dr Naga Munnaiah(45) of Naga Munnaya hospital,  Dr Donthula Rajkumar (37) of Kakatiya Hospital,  Dr Nandikonda Srinivas(47) of Bhadra Hospital, and Dr Koli Chelimi Mahipal (38).

Following information that some illegal activities were going on at Celebrity Resort, the police in coordination with a Special Operations Team (SOT) raided the premises and detained the doctors. Three women were rescued.

Police also arrested, Bhuvanagiri Malleshwari (30), a tailor by profession, who organised the event and brought the three women to the resort.

 A case was registered against all eight of them. 

According to Shamirpet Police, the party was organised by Dr Alishala Lingam and Dr Vudem Chandra Reddy with the help of Malleshwari.

DCP (Balanagar) PV Padmaja said that they found seven men aided by a woman event planner indulging in immoral activities by trafficking three women. The management of Celebrity Resort was also booked. The rescued women were sent to Kasturba Women’s Home in Narsingi.

Police seized a Fortuner car, Rs 1.07 lakh in cash, mobile phones, an HIV testing kit and liquor bottles. 
“It was not a rave party. The doctors indulged in illegal activities in an inebriated condition. We registered cases under Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). No drug was found at the place of offence,” the DCP said. It is understood that the party was thrown by a pharmaceutical company. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rave party Doctors Cyberabad police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp