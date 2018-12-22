Seven doctors, woman held for participating in rave party in Hyderabad;  HIV kit among seized items

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of drunk doctors who were allegedly unwinding in the company of women “paid to entertain them” at Celebrity Resort in Gajwel were arrested by the police on Friday night.

Dr Alishala Lingam (45) of Eashwara Sai Nursing Home in Gajwel, Dr Vudem Chandra Reddy (40) of VBR hospital, Dr Mesuga Satyanarayana (33) of Satya Dental hospital, Dr Naga Munnaiah(45) of Naga Munnaya hospital, Dr Donthula Rajkumar (37) of Kakatiya Hospital, Dr Nandikonda Srinivas(47) of Bhadra Hospital, and Dr Koli Chelimi Mahipal (38).

Following information that some illegal activities were going on at Celebrity Resort, the police in coordination with a Special Operations Team (SOT) raided the premises and detained the doctors. Three women were rescued.

Police also arrested, Bhuvanagiri Malleshwari (30), a tailor by profession, who organised the event and brought the three women to the resort.

A case was registered against all eight of them.

According to Shamirpet Police, the party was organised by Dr Alishala Lingam and Dr Vudem Chandra Reddy with the help of Malleshwari.

DCP (Balanagar) PV Padmaja said that they found seven men aided by a woman event planner indulging in immoral activities by trafficking three women. The management of Celebrity Resort was also booked. The rescued women were sent to Kasturba Women’s Home in Narsingi.

Police seized a Fortuner car, Rs 1.07 lakh in cash, mobile phones, an HIV testing kit and liquor bottles.

“It was not a rave party. The doctors indulged in illegal activities in an inebriated condition. We registered cases under Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). No drug was found at the place of offence,” the DCP said. It is understood that the party was thrown by a pharmaceutical company.