Home Cities Hyderabad

Triple talaq: Evidence sent to forensic lab 

A case would be registered after examining the evidence, the police said. 

Published: 22nd December 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Triple Talaq

Representational Image. | (File | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After receiving a complaint from a woman alleging that her husband had divorced her using the banned instant triple talaq over WhatsApp, the Women Police Station of the Central Crime Station sent the details of the mobile conversations between the couple to the forensic lab for examination. 

A case would be registered after examining the evidence, the police said. “Based on an earlier complaint, we had already registered a case against the accused Md Muzammil Shareef for harassing his wife. Now that she has brought the triple talaq issue to our notice, the case is stronger. Based on the report we receive from the forensic lab, we will initiate action,” said inspector Manjula.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Triple talaq

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp