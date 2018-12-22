Triple talaq: Evidence sent to forensic lab 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After receiving a complaint from a woman alleging that her husband had divorced her using the banned instant triple talaq over WhatsApp, the Women Police Station of the Central Crime Station sent the details of the mobile conversations between the couple to the forensic lab for examination.

A case would be registered after examining the evidence, the police said. “Based on an earlier complaint, we had already registered a case against the accused Md Muzammil Shareef for harassing his wife. Now that she has brought the triple talaq issue to our notice, the case is stronger. Based on the report we receive from the forensic lab, we will initiate action,” said inspector Manjula.