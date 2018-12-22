Water crisis: SCB to seek KTR’s help

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With TRS candidate G Sayanna winning the Cantonment seat with a thumping majority of 65,000 votes in the recent polls, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) members are planning to meet the ruling party’s working president KT Rama Rao, seeking help in solving the perennial water crisis in the area.

The SCB, which incidentally is dominated by TRS members, are planning to meet KT Rama Rao before their next board meeting that is scheduled for December end and press for government approval to solve the issue.

During his poll campaign ahead of December 7 Assembly elections, Rama Rao had promised that water will be supplied to the SCB localities every alternate day and that too at half the price.

For the past five years, SCB has been paying `13.5 per gallon to Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) where as GHMC, the adjoining civic body, pays only `7 per gallon. If tariff is reduced, SCB would be able to supply water on alternate days not once in four days as is the practice now.

Earlier, the board, which supplies water to eight civilian wards, had increased water tariffs and passed a resolution during a board meeting to collect a monthly sum of `160 from slum-dwellers and `315 from residents of other colonies. The SCB pays a monthly sum of `1.20 crore to HMWSSB.

Mini tank bund

Rao had promised to release `2.5 crore for development of a mini tank bund on Ramanna Kunta lake in Bowenpally.Meanwhile, the Defence Estates officials are planning to serve notices to those who encroached 2,000 sq yards of defence land at Nandanavanam