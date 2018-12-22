‘We had big plans for future’

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 10 youngsters from Venkatapuram village in Thorur mandal of Mahbubabad district had come to Shameerpet and settled down in four farms, taken on lease, in the surrounding villages.

The did not hire workers and helped each other on their farms. According to people from the village, all of them came from poor financial backgrounds and were trying to settle down in life.

D Sudhakar Reddy, owner of the poultry land, had said that two youngsters, Kranti and Aravind, had approached them for the farm. They were willing to pay rent till the chicks in the poultry farm had hatched. “I have not visited the farm since I gave it to them. There were no issues,” Reddy said.

Kranti, one of the partners who leased the farm, said, “We were very active in spite of the fact that we worked long hours. We had left home with big plans and dreams for our future. But we are now returning with dead bodies of our friends.”