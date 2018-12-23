Property offences on the rise in Hyderabad: Rachakonda police chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “The city witnessed a pertinent rise in property offences such as robbery, ordinary thefts and house burglary in the year 2018,” Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said at the annual customary press conference here on Saturday. “We have been successful in rescuing many minor girls by preventing numerous human trafficking and child marriage attempts,” he stated.

According to the commissioner, a total of 12,263 cases have been presented before various courts. “The accused were convicted in at least 3,496 of the cases, including 12 life imprisonments. We are holding regular coordination meetings with judicial officers and prosecution in order to strengthen the system and get a high conviction in Rachakonda limits,” he added.

Lauding the efforts of the SHE Teams towards the protection of women in public places, Bhagwat said, “The SHE teams booked a total of 543 cases. 88 of the 689 miscreants arrested were minors.” Ten cases were registered under the Juvenile Justice Act, Child Labour Act-1968 and Prohibition Amendment Act in Balapur, Meerpet, Vanasthalipuram and Pahadishareef police limits.