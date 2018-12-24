Ditch a helmet at your own risk

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Earlier this year, Sappidi Dasarath (60) and his wife Anasuya (55) were returning to Tukkuguda village after visiting their relatives. Dasarath was driving a scooter with his wife riding pillion when an overspeeding bus hit them. The elderly couple succumbed to the severe head injuries they sustained from the accident while police officials opined that had they worn a helmet each, the chances of survival could have increased drastically.

While Dasarath and Anasuya’s accident was caused by the carelessness of a bus driver who was too thrilled with the speed, the couple themselves could be saved with a simple precaution. They are not alone in mistaking a helmet for a minor precaution. All four major accidents reported in Petbasheerabad, Jagathgirigutta, Nacharam, Abdullapurmet in the month of December and the accidents at Mettuguda, Uppal and Medipally in the month of November, the bikers were found without a helmet.

Loud speakers continue to blare at traffic signals, cinema theatres continue to run awareness videos, social media continues to flood with accident videos while policement continue to halt and fine bikers for violation -- but nothing draws the attention of bikers towards wearing a helmet.

Inspite of the helmet becoming a compulsory accessory for all two-wheeler drivers as well as pillions, violations continue. It has become imperative for the traffic police personnel to step up their role in curbing the menace. According to traffic police, though there is strict enforcement on wearing helmets, many riders ignore it for they are ‘uncomfortable’, but they should understand that wearing helmet is not only safe but also comfortable.

For others, wearing helmet is only for the sake of police, not for their own safety. Such bikers carry helmets with them while riding, but do not wear it and keep them either on the fuel tank or make pillion carry it. “These riders wear helmet only when they see a cop. This attitude of wearing helmet only to avoid police should change, only then death of bikers can be minimised.” officials said.

95 cases of drunk driving booked in city

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police during drunk-driving checks registered 95 cases on Saturday night at different places in the city. They have also seized 40 cars and 45 motorcycles and auto-rickshaws. Those booked were asked to appear for counselling and will be produced before the court. According to the traffic police, regular checks are being conducted at numerous localities including Ameerpet, SR Nagar and Begumpet. Seized vehicles were shifted to police stations and Goshamahal stadium for temporary parking.