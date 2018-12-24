‘More creativity needed for encouraging youth’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The trend of driving without helmet is seen mostly in youngsters, especially among students.Police feel there should be more reach out programs with special focus on these groups and also enforcement drives on the routes which has a big number of students travelling.

The violation is noticed more in the outskirts, where large number of engineering colleges are located to where students travel on bikes especially without helmets.With a special focus on these groups, traffic police started reaching out to colleges through posters, short firms and other awareness programs, but to very little effect. Rachakonda Traffic DCP N Divya Charan Rao said that there is a need to look out for more creative ways to drive in the message of safety, especially to cater the students.

“We have been doing various campaigns. I think parents also should take responsibility and see that their children wear helmets before leaving home. Even colleges can convey this message to their students, like some corporates have made it mandatory for their employees. After all, helmet is not just for show, but also can protect one’s life” he said.

The officer also warned that the enforcement also will be intensified to control this violation. But safety can not be forced, but only adapted by every individual for the safety of self and other commuters moving.