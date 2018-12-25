Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC rolls out new policy to maintain roads, drains

The said policy is going to be implemented as it was noticed that different officials of Maintenance Wing are submitting proposals for IRTs without any justification of the requirements.

Published: 25th December 2018

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has come out with a policy on maintenance of roads, stormwater drains, instant repair teams (IRT) for road repairs, monsoon emergency teams (MET) and annual de-silting works etc.

The said policy is going to be implemented as it was noticed that different officials of Maintenance Wing are submitting proposals for IRTs without any justification of the requirements. So in order to streamline the procedures and schedule of sanctions with proper accountability, GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore on Monday issued a circular where instructions have been issued for deployment of IRTs, METs, annual de-silting and other maintenance works.

Giving the details on the policy, GHMC officials said that for IRTs, the proposals for administrative sanction of IRT teams has to be obtained for the period from January 1 to May 31 from respective authority for the current year and from November 1 to May 31 in following years. The IRT will be responsible for pothole filling, SW drain covers, filling across cuttings, minor CC patches, repairs and raising of manholes, catch pits and roadside silt removal.

Under the Annual De-silting of drains which needs to carried throughout the year, the engineering wing should identify the list of SWDs, nalas to be de-silted by involving local people, corporators during identification of nalas and drains. The contractor has to cart the silt up to the specified dumping site. Photographs before, during and after the de-siltation process need to be sent along with the bill. While carting the de-silted material the contractor has to take the signature of local residents with house numbers as well as contact numbers. Pre-monsoon de-silting will be completed by May 31.

METs would be deployed to deal with emergency situations due to waterlogging and inundation during monsoon season as per requirement. Deployed from June 1 to October 31 every year, the teams will be provided with all safety gears like shoes, radium jacket, raincoat, umbrella, torch et cetera.

