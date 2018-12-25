Home Cities Hyderabad

KV-ites get nostalgic at the Mega Reunion

Kendriya Vidalaya Air Force Academy organised its first Mega Reunion at Taj Banjara on Sunday and felicitated all the teachers and students from 1978 to 2017 batch.

Published: 25th December 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Naureen Rahman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kendriya Vidalaya Air Force Academy organised its first Mega Reunion at Taj Banjara on Sunday and felicitated all the teachers and students from 1978 to 2017 batch. About 300 students who are now businessmen, IAS Officers, NRIs, bankers, journalists, doctors etc along with the teachers who are the reason behind their success, attended the event to witness the nostalgic moment.

The students and teachers walked down memory lane by performing the assembly as they used to do in their school days, followed by the felicitation of the teachers. SV Babu, who taught Commerce to the students, and nine other teachers including Shailaja, Hussain, Fathima, Sahu,  Ushashri, Sarala, Jayalakshmi, Srinivas and  Tikku were felicitated by the students.

Teachers Sahu and Hussain entertained the staff and students with their soulful singing. The KV alumni also performed a skit where they mimicked their teachers. After the felicitation of the teachers, the students of the senior most batch from 1981 to 1989 were felicitated, followed by the other batches.

The atmosphere of the event was filled with nostalgia and the banquet hall was filled with students and staff exchanging smiles warm shake hands and hugs. The students and the teachers had a gala time and the event ended with promises to stay in touch with each other.

