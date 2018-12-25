Home Cities Hyderabad

Precious Paintings

An untitled 1950s bronze sculpture by Sadanand Bakre achieved a record price for any 20th century Indian sculpture at Rs 1.88 crore, said the Sotheby’s statement.

Published: 25th December 2018 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Sothebys inaugural auction in Mumbai “Boundless India”, featuring seminal works by Tyeb Mehta and Amrita Sher-Gil, has achieved a total of Rs 55.40 crore, the auction house said on Friday.
“The top price of the evening was Tyeb Mehta’s ‘Durga Mahisasura Mardini’ which sold for Rs 20.49 crores, reflecting the strong market for the artist in recent months,” it said in a statement.

Another work by artist Amrita Sher-Gil “The Little Girl in Blue” -- only the seventh oil painting by the artist to be offered anywhere in the world -- sold for a record price of Rs 18.69 crore.“The work had remained in the same collection for 80 years, since it was selected by the artist for her first solo show in 1937.”

An untitled 1950s bronze sculpture by Sadanand Bakre achieved a record price for any 20th century Indian sculpture at Rs 1.88 crore, said the Sotheby’s statement. As per Sotheby’s International Head of Indian and South Asian Art Yamini Mehta, the sale enabled them to “connect with scores of new and existing clients” and at the same time deepen their understanding of the Indian art market. The auction looks forward to planning their “next steps in the region”.

“Boundless India” was announced earlier this year by Sotheby’s India MD Gaurav Bhatia, who is currently facing a “formal inquiry” into sexual harassment allegations against him.
Sotheby’s refused to comment further on the issue. Bhatia, according to a previous statement by the auction house, had “agreed to take a leave of absence” following “recent anonymous allegations that surfaced on social media” against him. (IANS)

