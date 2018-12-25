Students turn campus into a live kitchen

Naureen Rahman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Trinity College of Hotel Management, Tarnaka, and its sister concern the Pioneer Institute of Hotel Management, Ramnagar, organised the three-day food carnival on Friday which was full of food and fun as the students got an opportunity to showcase their culinary skills to the world. The event gave the festive vibes of Christmas as the Ramnagar campus was decked up with green and red fairy lights. Live Christmas Carols by the college choir added to the mood.

The chief guests of the event were E Nagabushanam, the professor of Osmania University and S. Sudhakumar, the Chairman of the College. The chief guests tasted the different delicacies prepared by the students and were happy to see the efforts put by the students.

The students rustled up interesting and cutting edge delicacies – from yogurt shakes to steamed momos. However, it was the Tandoori Chai (made in a Tandoor and has a smoky flavour) which stole the show.

“We are happy that we got an opportunity to show our folks our culinary talents. I am looking forward to have a good sale of the shakes that I have prepared. You will agree that it tastes as good as the one you buy from branded food outlets,” says Nikhil, student of final year.

The students said they invested the money they got from the sponsors to put up the food stalls.

S. Nitin Prakash, the Director of Trinity College, said, “This event is a platform to motivate the students and transform their skills to professional skills. This will teach the students to handle the food business and meet the demands of consumers. The students will also get the Entrepreneurship Certificate based on their cooking skills and ability to drive the sales. It is one of the main learning parts of their curriculum.”