’Tis the season!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Share Christmas stories: As soon as the winters arrive, the mood for some Christmas stories sets in. There are fantastic festive stories like How the Grinch stole Christmas, The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus and Rudolf the Red Nose Reindeer to name a few. Dive into the nostalgia and share these stories with your little ones to pass on the conventions.

Savour goodies: Nothing says Christmas like plum cakes, pies, gingerbread cookies, log cakes, stollen or eggnog. Buy them at your local bakery or even better, bake your own.

Organise a baking face-off: Put on your aprons and flour your work surface. Bake those gingerbread and snowman cookies or Christmas tree-shaped biscuits to win the competition.

Tune into Christmas podcasts: There are plenty of podcasts on Hubhopper that have Christmas tales, kids stories, hymns and carols, mythologies, Christmas cuisine cooking tips. You can also play these in the background during a get together or family dinners to add those Christmas vibes. Become a Secret Santa: Bored of organizing the tedious family dinners every year? Surprise your family with secret Santa. Fill those red socks with gifts and special notes.

Movie marathon: It’s the perfect weather to bring out that mermaid blanket; make some peppermint hot chocolate, put together holiday-themed snacks and hit the remote.

Paint the town red: Get all dressed and visit the most popular Christmas displays and snap away… trees, baubles, winter wonderland, reindeer, snowmen… They all make for precious memories and even lovely holiday cards!

Matching family photoshoot: It’s the perfect time to get matching PJs, sweaters, t-shirts or accessories and gather (around the tree)… pets included!

Bring a smile to an innocent face: Christmas can be a lonely time of the year for some, for a lot of reasons like separation, geography and illness, to name a few. Grab the cookies and the bottle of wine and head to that friend who needs company, or better, invite them in.

Decorate and light up your home: The Christmas tree is just the start. Instead, make your entire home - from the front porch to the kitchen look as festive as possible.

Get crafty and make some homemade decorations to just add that extra touch. Dig into your craft supplies and DIY wrapping paper, ornaments, decoration, stockings, table top trees, wreath… you get the idea!