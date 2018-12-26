Home Cities Hyderabad

Cantonment gen hosp in need of emergency services

Published: 26th December 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) officials have submitted a report to the State government on the frequency of accidents that take place on the highway alongside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital at Bollarum, on the availability of emergency services and need for round-the-clock maternity services. 

This was after the elected SCB members belonging to TRS requested the State government to provide 24X7 maternity and casualty health services in cantonment hospital. Speaking to Express, K Manjula Rani, Superintendent of the Cantonment General Hospital, said, “State government medical department officials visited and collected the report on hospital.” 

She said that they have requested to provide separate blocks to run the maternity and emergency services. Though the infrastructure in the hospital is satisfactory with 50 beds and ample equipment, there is no emergency services. If there are any emergency cases or delivery-related cases, the hospital redirect patients to Gandhi Hospital.

The need for emergency services is propounded by the fact that the narrow National Highway 65 Hyderabad to Ramagundam road, which lie adjacent to the hospital, is unsafe. 

