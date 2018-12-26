Hospital death: Cases booked against kin, management

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a private hospital was ransacked by kin of a deceased patient, the Saifabad police on Tuesday invoked a rarely used ‘Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act 2008’ and registered cases against four persons for damaging the hospital property. As per the Act, the compensation for the damaged property is to be collected from the accused.

Based on the complaint from the family members of the deceased, police have also registered a criminal case against the hospital management for alleged negligence.

The cases were booked against the four accused - Mohiuddin Ali Khan, Barkat Ali Khan, Mustafa Ali Khan and Mohsin - under Sec.148, 324, 332, 353, 427 and 149 of IPC for rioting, causing hurt, detering public servant from duty and damaging the hospital properties.

Speaking to media, P Viswa Prasad, DCP (central zone), said that 45-year-old Shameem Begum, a resident of Santosh Nagar who had a history of interstitial lung disease and lung infection, was admitted to Global Hospital in Lakdi-ka-pul on December 18. Patient’s daughters Shenaz and Zubain and her three sons Mir Mohiuddin Ali Khan (31), Mir Barkat Ali Khan (29) and Mir Mustafa Ali Khan (18) accompanied her.

During treatment, the patient’s Swine-flu report came as positive. On December 24, the combination of swine flu and interstitial lung disease made her condition worse and at around 8:45 pm, she had a cardiac arrest and died,” said the DCP. “After hearing about the cardiac arrest, Begum’s elder son Ahmed came out from MICU and began vandalising the property,” said the DCP.

Yatha Raja, Thatha Praja: Vijayashanti

Hyderabad: Following the vandalism incident at the Global Hospital, former Congress MP and the star campaigner in recently concluded Assembly polls, Vijayshanthi, alleged that actions such as these would be commonplace with the TRS party in power. “Yatha Raja, Thatha Praja,” she said implying that the people of Telangana would use force to get their needs met just as CM KCR has allegedly been doing for the past five years.

Commenting on the incident, she said that despite police officials trying to stop the kin of the deceased from vandalising the hospital, they were successful in carrying out the violent act. “Even during the time of Telangana agitations, there wasn’t as much violence as compared to Monday’s incident” she said.