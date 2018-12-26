Home Cities Hyderabad

One killed, four injured in road accident

A 23-year-old man died on spot and his four friends suffered serious injuries after a vehicle rammed him and hit parked vehicle on Outer Ring Road in Narsingi police limits.

By Express News Service

The deceased was identified as Rizwan Khan, native of Maharashtra. Rizwan and his friends were returning to Maharashtra, when they halted the vehicle at Narsingi. Rizwan got down to attend to nature’s call when an unknown vehicle rammed him and hit the parked vehicle. Police registered a case of hit and run case and shifted body to mortuary. 

