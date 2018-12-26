One killed, four injured in road accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old man died on spot and his four friends suffered serious injuries after a vehicle rammed him and hit parked vehicle on Outer Ring Road in Narsingi police limits.

The deceased was identified as Rizwan Khan, native of Maharashtra. Rizwan and his friends were returning to Maharashtra, when they halted the vehicle at Narsingi. Rizwan got down to attend to nature’s call when an unknown vehicle rammed him and hit the parked vehicle. Police registered a case of hit and run case and shifted body to mortuary.