Osmania University research scholars demand removal of Art College principal

The students alleged that the fellowship, mess and rooms were provided to those students who the principal favours.

Published: 26th December 2018 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Arts College of Osmania University in Hyderabad.|Express Photo.

Osmania University in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging nepotism, inefficiency and irregularities in the affairs of the college,  the postgraduate and research scholars of University College of Arts and Social Sciences, Osmania University, have demanded the removal of the principal of the college D Ravinder Yadav from his post. In a representation, signed by 110 students, submitted to the vice-chancellor, Prof S Ramchandram,  the students said Yadav was  “corrupt, incapable and inefficient.”

The students alleged that the fellowship, mess and rooms were provided to those students who the principal favours. “Sometimes rooms were allotted to those people who are not even students. Despite several complaints to the principal, nothing has changed,” said one of the students who signed the petition. 

‘’The research scholars of 2013-14 batch who were admitted in 2017 were not given hostel accommodation till date. Students end up paying mess fee to the university but were forced to stay off the campus,’’ K Balakrishna Mudiraj, a PhD scholar, said.  Despite being mandated by the UGC, students have alleged that the Grievance Cell of the varsity is defunct. “We are only made to run from one official to another, each passing the responsibility to another,” he added.

More allegations
Irregularities in mess fees is yet another allegation student made against the principal. They said the cost per head continues to be `2,000 when it should reduce with increase in the number of students.

