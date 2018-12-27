A nostalgic evening for CBIT alumni

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Homecoming, CBIT’s annual alumni meet, took place in the CBIT campus on the Christmas evening with great pomp and splendour. An unprecedented number of alumni turned up for Homecoming 2018 and had an amazing evening. In a bid to promote the students of CBIT who are gifted in performing arts, Homecoming 2018 presented with them the opportunity to perform for the alumni gathered in their alma mater. The event started off with campus tours for alumni. Most alumni were amazed by how much the infrastructure had changed since they left CBIT, especially the R&D block, the ECE block and the new cafeteria.

They created some new memories while reminiscing old ones. After the lighting of the lamp ceremony and a prayer song, the outstanding alumni were felicitated and given awards in recognition of their achievements.