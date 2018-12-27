Home Cities Hyderabad

Kids display creativity on cards

Over 150 students from government schools across the twin cities showcased their creativity when they put up a Greeting Card Exhibition at Jawahar Bal Bhavan in Public Gardens on Wednesday.

Published: 27th December 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 150 students from government schools across the twin cities showcased their creativity when they put up a Greeting Card Exhibition at Jawahar Bal Bhavan in Public Gardens on Wednesday. The greeting cards, about 200, were reflective of their perceptions about the world. From sketches of popular film stars to rainbows, mountains, quill paperwork and twisted colour papers were all used to bring out the colourful montages. Radha Reddy, director of Jawahar Bal Bhavan, the art and craft school in the city and MV Ramana Reddy, an eminent artist and president of The Hyderabad Art Society were present at the event.

Kanjan Bbhattad and Daman Goher won gold medals for their creativity. The students received applause from the guests and parents for their work. “Being an artist is a gift. The art also helps you choose a variety of professions - such as an architect, fashion and jewellery designer etc,. Students must pursue it with passion,” Ramana Reddy told the students. Radha promised all help to the kids who are creative. Artist- art teacher Kappari Kishan inspired them to follow their dreams and never ignore their art.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp