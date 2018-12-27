Kids display creativity on cards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 150 students from government schools across the twin cities showcased their creativity when they put up a Greeting Card Exhibition at Jawahar Bal Bhavan in Public Gardens on Wednesday. The greeting cards, about 200, were reflective of their perceptions about the world. From sketches of popular film stars to rainbows, mountains, quill paperwork and twisted colour papers were all used to bring out the colourful montages. Radha Reddy, director of Jawahar Bal Bhavan, the art and craft school in the city and MV Ramana Reddy, an eminent artist and president of The Hyderabad Art Society were present at the event.

Kanjan Bbhattad and Daman Goher won gold medals for their creativity. The students received applause from the guests and parents for their work. “Being an artist is a gift. The art also helps you choose a variety of professions - such as an architect, fashion and jewellery designer etc,. Students must pursue it with passion,” Ramana Reddy told the students. Radha promised all help to the kids who are creative. Artist- art teacher Kappari Kishan inspired them to follow their dreams and never ignore their art.