This New Year, focus on following balanced lifestyle

Published: 27th December 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Dinnaz
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When it comes to setting goals for the New Year, weight loss is the most common goal. But for 2019 , stop focusing on weight loss only and focus on leading a more balanced healthy lifestyle. While focusing on weight loss is important, focus on mental health and joy this year, which will lead to weight loss too.

In 2019, focus more on a balanced life by not only looking good but also feeling very good. Kickstart the New Year with a larger focus on emotional health rather than physical health. Most of us wake up on Jan 1 with a determination to reach our goals , but often slip through the cracks and are seldom able to achieve it.
So what can we do to achieve our weight loss and health goals this year? The common mistake which we all make is that we think big. The focus should be on short term achievable goals. When you add up your small goals, they become big and the progress is phenomenal. The people who are truly committed are the ones who will be able to achieve their short term and long term goals. You will see yourself slipping away often, it’s okay. Just pull yourself up. Stop playing the blame game and stop coming up with excuses. Stop thinking about what other people are thinking. Worry about what actions you have taken towards your success.

Here are some tips that will help in transforming you:

1)    Set short-term goals: Setting a short-term goal will help you to focus more and help you in achieving your goals as well. Be specific in what you want to achieve in that particular month. It does not have to be “I want to lose 2 kg this month.” It can be as simple as “I want to cut down my sugar intake this month”. Set a specific action step one at a time that will inch you towards your goal.
2)    What is your ‘WHY’?: After you write your goal, ask yourself WHY you want to achieve that goal. You will never be able to achieve your goal if your WHY is not strong and powerful. Each time you slip, ask yourself why you want to achieve that goal. Your WHY should be more powerful than your goal.
3)    Choose a workout that suits you: While fad workouts come and go, don’t get caught up with what your neighbors or friends are doing. Choose a workout that you enjoy and stick to it. It does not matter what you do. What matters is that you move your body.
4)    Commit to your nutrition: When you go on a diet you have to get off a diet. Focus more on nutritious food rather than a specific diet. Have more vegetables and fruits in your diet and cut out junk food and carbonated drinks from your diet.
5)    Make fit friends – The circle you move around in has a direct impact on your weight loss and health. Make sure you are among fit and positive-minded people who focus on a healthy and happy life.

