Twitter beats Xmas gloom through #joinin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is a known fact that Christmas is a festival of togetherness and it should go without saying how important family is, especially during Christmas time, but, what about those who are lonely and alone and have no one to celebrate the festival with? A well-known Twitter campaign called #joinin initiated by comedian Sarah Millican, helps people who are spending Christmas day on their own find company and communicate with one another.

“Just learnt about the #joinin thing. Just spent Christmas alone, caring for my 94-year-old grandmother who has Alzheimer’s. Been finding things tough this year, to the point of considering the ultimate. It’s a tough time of year when you feel low and alone whilst others are celebrating”, tweeted Jinnferno.

Cindy Taylor tweets, “Husband has been in a diseased state since 11/20 (my birthday) after contracting Legionella. Sitting by his bedside in the hospital for Christmas. It’s killing me. #joinin”.

“Last night the love of my life decided to end things for a reason I am still struggling to understand. I woke up with a gaping hole in my soul. Heartbroken is but a mere fraction of what I currently feel. I don’t want to cry because I’m afraid I’ll never stop. #joinin”, tweets Amina. Nightengal tweets, “Is it bad that I created an anonymous Twitter account just for today so I could #joinin? Because my friends don’t know how lonely I am...”