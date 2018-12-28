Ex-SBI officials booked for diverting funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials Thursday registered criminal conspiracy and cheating cases on six persons, including former SBI bank officials, for a fraud of over `3.46 crore. The accused officials indulged in creating fictitious accounts in the same branch and diverted the cash from their accounts. As many as 77 customers have lodged complaints with the SBI officials between January and February 2018 citing unauthorised debits in their accounts and other irregularities which took place without their consent.

The accused persons are -- N Krishna Aditya, 31, the former branch manager of SBI, Nagarguda; Lella Sasidhar, 27, former cashier cum clerk, Nagarguda; A Satyam, 32, former temporary messenger, SBI, Nagarguda; Mohammed Sujath Ali Siddique, 51, the former assistant manager of Housing loan sales team, Cyberabad; Mohammed Zabeerullah, 48, among others.