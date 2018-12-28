Home Cities Hyderabad

Ex-SBI officials booked for diverting funds

Published: 28th December 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials Thursday registered criminal conspiracy and cheating cases on six persons, including former SBI bank officials, for a fraud of over `3.46 crore. The accused officials indulged in creating fictitious accounts in the same branch and diverted the cash from their accounts. As many as 77 customers have lodged complaints with the SBI officials between January and February 2018 citing unauthorised debits in their accounts and other irregularities which took place without their consent.

The accused persons are -- N Krishna Aditya, 31, the former branch manager of SBI, Nagarguda; Lella Sasidhar, 27, former cashier cum clerk, Nagarguda; A Satyam, 32, former temporary messenger, SBI, Nagarguda; Mohammed Sujath Ali Siddique, 51, the former assistant manager of Housing loan sales team, Cyberabad; Mohammed Zabeerullah, 48, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp