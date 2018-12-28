‘More’ in Erramanzil to pay Rs 1 lakh fine for damaging roads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In less than a week after imposing a hefty penalty of 2 lakh on Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills for causing damage to the road in front of the hospital by letting out water from its premises, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) turned the heat on Aditya Birla Group’s More Megastore in Erramanzil.

GHMC has slapped a penalty of 1 lakh on More Megastore located in Erramanzil on Thursday for letting out waste water from its premises on to the road causing damage to the road.

Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner, Musharraf Faruqui during an inspection in some areas of Khairatabad zone found that More Megastore in Erramanzil was letting out waste water onto the main road causing damage to the entire stretch and inconvenience to the public. The GHMC has issued a challan to the management to pay 1 lakh.