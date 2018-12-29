Bringing in change, the STEM way

Abhirami Vinod By

HYDERABAD: STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering and Management was at the forefront of the deliberations at the decennial celebrations of Methodist College of Engineering and Technology, Abids. The college has organised a two-day International Conference on Paradigms in Engineering and Technology (ICPET-2018) which started on Friday (ends today) in its campus. Prof S Ramachandram, Vice Chancellor, Osmania University, inaugurated the conference. About 250 delegates from India and abroad are participating in the conference.

Prof Amiya Bhaumik, Vice Chancellor, Lincoln University, Malaysia, who was a guest at the event, opined, “Change is inevitable. Today, the world suffers because a few communities refused to adapt to changes. To make it aware and discuss about implementing various changes and ideas, this platform is really playing a vital role”

“Technology can be used for both betterment and destruction of the society. But the role of academicians and intellectuals is to make technology for the betterment of the global world,” he said.

The areas of research covered in the conference includes Artificial Intelligence, Big data and cloud computing, Internet of things, Nano materials and technology, Green technologies, advanced mobile communication, advanced signal processing, advanced materials and manufacturing, energy conservation and Technology Management.

“The conference provides a vibrant platform to researchers both from India and abroad to showcase their research work and exchange ideas between various cross sections of researchers.” Poorna Sai, Second year Ec student said. “About 15 guest lectures by eminent Professors from NITs, IITs, Universities and experts from industry are organised during the technical sessions on second day of the conference,” he added.

Dr DN Reddy Director of CR Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science and former Vice Chancellor JNTU will be delivering a talk on “Quality Engineering Education through Outcome Based Approach”. The topics for other Plenary lectures include –Environmental issues and protection; Importance of water resource management etc.

All accepted papers were considered for publication in various international journals and UGC approved journals and they will be available online with open access. Dr Nasser A, Director, Centre for Advanced Materials, Qatar University shall deliver the Valedictory Address on Saturday.