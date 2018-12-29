Former SBI manager commits fraud

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The former branch manager of the SBI’s branch in Nagarguda, N Krishna Aditya, allegedly opened a savings bank account under his name in same branch. Later, by amending the account name as Nirati Krishnaiah (No: 62507159736) he diverted funds illegally to the account from other customers’ accounts.

A day after the Hyderabad Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials registered criminal cases against six persons, including the former SBI officials, for committing a fraud of Rs 3.46 crore, the investigators have initiated a probe based on internal report submitted by the SBI officials.

In the internal report, the Jamalapuram Durga Prasad, regional manager, Regional Business Office, Mehdipatnam said that the former branch manager of Nagarguda Krishna Aditya created a bank account on the name of Nirati Krishnaiah, a non-existing person, and diverted the funds of Rs 9 lakh from customers’ accounts.