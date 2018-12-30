Cable operators’ ‘black-out’ call only partial

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The total ‘black-out’ call given by the local cable TV operators (LCOs) and Multi-services Operators (MSOs) across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states on Saturday were only partial. Disruptions were reported in different parts of the city, but it hardly had an impact on viewers.

Addressing a press conference, the operators reiterated their demands. They stated that the implementation of TRAI’s new tariff order will lead to loss of business to them, as consumers will be burdened with increased charges, forcing them to quit viewing cable TV entirely. They further demanded that the GST charge on cable TV viewing be lowered from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.