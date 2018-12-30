No terror angle found in illegal call routing case: Cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nallakunta Police on Saturday said that no terror links were established in the illegal call routing case allegedly masterminded by Dinesh, a 32-year-old internet centre owner. Dinesh had been arrested on Friday, based on a tip-off from Army Intelligence.

The police said that they would inform officials of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications for further investigation with respect to total loss to the department due to the call routing operation.

Investigating officer K Saidulu said that it was case of routing calls to different countries through Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) wherein Dinesh offered his customers the service at a cheaper rate than ISD. By offering international calls at prices as low as 30 paise per minute, violating tele services rules and regulations, he had attracted many customers wishing to talk to their family members in Pakistan.

“There is no terror angle and no terror suspects were involved in the offence. We have questioned the accused and have recorded his statement. We will produce him before the court for judicial remand,” the officer said.

Dinesh, started a cyber cafe at Shivam Road a couple of years ago. But after the advent of smartphones his business ran into loss. After a few days, to make up for it he started this illegal business, said police.