Home Cities Hyderabad

No terror angle found in illegal call routing case: Cops

Nallakunta Police on Saturday said that no terror links were established in the illegal call routing case allegedly masterminded by Dinesh, 32-year-old internet centre owner.

Published: 30th December 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nallakunta Police on Saturday said that no terror links were established in the illegal call routing case allegedly masterminded by Dinesh, a 32-year-old internet centre owner. Dinesh had been arrested on Friday, based on a tip-off from Army Intelligence. 

The police said that they would inform officials of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications for further investigation with respect to total loss to the department due to the call routing operation. 

Investigating officer K Saidulu said that it was case of routing calls to different countries through Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) wherein Dinesh offered his customers the service at a cheaper rate than ISD. By offering international calls at prices as low as 30 paise per minute, violating tele services rules and regulations, he had attracted many customers wishing to talk to their family members in Pakistan. 

“There is no terror angle and no terror suspects were involved in the offence. We have questioned the accused and have recorded his statement. We will produce him before the court for judicial remand,” the officer said. 

Dinesh, started a cyber cafe at Shivam Road a couple of years ago. But after the advent of smartphones his business ran into loss. After a few days, to make up for it he started this illegal business, said police. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
illegal call routing case cyber cafe ISIS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp