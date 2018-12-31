Child bride seeks to annual two-year-old marriage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chandini (name changed), a minor girl from Sultan Bazar, was forced into marrying a 30-year-old man at the age of 16. After two years of alleged harassment at the hands of her husband and his family, she approached the police on Sunday seeking dissolution of her childhood marriage. Now, the provisions under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act has finally come to the rescue of the teenager.

According to the girl’s petition, she was harassed and abused by the husband’s paternal aunt. She approached the Sultan Bazar police seeking due action against her husband and his family, in addition to the annulment of her marriage on the grounds that it took place when she was a minor. Sultan Bazar police have registered a case against the husband under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 8, 9, 10 of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (2006).