Potable water issues solved in municipal circles

The drinking water problem in 10 peripheral municipal circles of GHMC has been solved to a large extent thanks to Urban Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

Published: 31st December 2018 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Introduction of mini airtech sewage jetting machines for the first time in the country, construction of major drinking water and sewage projects, providing drinking water supply to the tail end and unserved areas on the City outskirts, solving drinking water and sewage grievances were the highlights for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) in 2018.

The drinking water problem in 10 peripheral municipal circles of GHMC has been solved to a large extent thanks to Urban Mission Bhagiratha scheme, Under the scheme, Rs1,900 crore from Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) were spent under Aided Water Supply Improvement and Distribution Project.

HMWSSB has also taken up the responsibility of supplying water to 175 villages and panchayats within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits at a cost of Rs 730 crore, already 192 reservoirs and 200 km of water pipelines have been laid within the ORR and water is being provided to about 150 villages and other habitations.

HMWS GHMC

