USA-based Hyderabad techie comes home for sister’s marriage, commits suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An USA-based 32-year-old techie, who came to India to attend a sister’s marriage, allegedly committed suicide at Rajendranagar.

According to police, KM Yashwanth Kumar who came to the city for his younger sister’s wedding was found hanging from the ceiling of their flat on Sunday morning. The reason behind the suicide are not known, police said.

Yashwanth Kumar, the only son to his parents, moved to USA three years ago. A month ago, he came to the city for his younger sister’s wedding. Immediately after the marriage, Yashwanth returned to the city.

On Sunday morning around 8.30, when his parents reached to their flat, they found the door locked from inside. His father then peeped through the window and found Yashwanth hanging from the ceiling.

Sub Inspector D Balraj said that there is no suspicious activity recorded in his mobile phone and that a case has been registered.

No health issues

The victim’s father Balraj said Yashwanth had no health or financial issues and had participated actively in his sister’s wedding