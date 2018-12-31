Home Cities Hyderabad

USA-based Hyderabad techie comes home for sister’s marriage, commits suicide

An USA-based 32-year-old techie, who came to India to attend a sister’s marriage, allegedly committed suicide at Rajendranagar.

Published: 31st December 2018 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An USA-based 32-year-old techie, who came to India to attend a sister’s marriage, allegedly committed suicide at Rajendranagar.

According to police, KM Yashwanth Kumar who came to the city for his younger sister’s wedding was found hanging from the ceiling of their flat on Sunday morning. The reason behind the suicide are not known, police said.

Yashwanth Kumar, the only son to his parents, moved to USA three years ago. A month ago, he came to the city for his younger sister’s wedding. Immediately after the marriage, Yashwanth returned to the city.
On Sunday morning around 8.30, when his parents reached to their flat, they found the door locked from inside. His father then peeped through the window and found Yashwanth hanging from the ceiling.

Sub Inspector D Balraj said that there is no suspicious activity recorded in his mobile phone and that a case has been registered.

No health issues

The victim’s father Balraj said Yashwanth had no health or financial issues and had participated actively in his sister’s wedding

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad techie suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp