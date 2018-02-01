HYDERABAD: A Bengaluru based startup has been roped in to solve Hyderabad’s last-mile connectivity issues along the metro rail corridor with bike sharing facility. The service was launched at Miyapur metro station on Wednesday by the Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd.Metro Bikes started operations three years ago in Bengaluru and tasted success there before being launching its operations here.

The startup has started service with 20 bikes in Hyderabad with no cost being incurred on part of HMRL. However, an L&T official on sidelines of the launch said, “Let’s see how their venture expands, we can think of charging rent for their parking space if their service picks up”. The bike rental service offers gear-less bikes for a base rate of Rs 4 per kilometre. “Show your driver licence and one valid ID proof, an Aadhaar number or a student or employee ID card will also do.

There is no deposit, we take down your details and you can take the bike,” explained Rajath PS, business expansion head with metro bikes. The bikes are GPS enabled so there is no question of anyone stealing it. When one downloads the app for the service, Rs 150 gets loaded into the app’s wallet, he added.