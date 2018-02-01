HYDERABAD: Institute of Town Planners India, the apex body of qualified professional town and country planners in the country, is going to organise its 66th National Town and Country Planner’s Congress in city from February 2 to 4. The conference is based on the theme ‘Urban Environmental Planning: Consequences and Challenges’ with focus on topics ‘Environmental Challenges of Urbanisation’, ‘Environment and Development Plans’ and ‘Urban Flooding’.

Chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate congress in which minister for municipal administration and urban development KT Rama Rao, city mayor Bonthu Rammohan and others will participate.Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, ITPI president DS Meshram, ITPI chairman D Devender Reddy, Rajasthan government’s adiviser on urban development and housing Pradeep Kapoor and others said that experts and professionals from various parts of the country would deliberate on various relevant issues and share their experiences, specifically the success stories. They would also speak about the failures to understand the reason for the challenges and identify the precautions while adopting various technological innovations.

“In India more than half of the population is expected to live in urban areas by 2050 due to increase in the level of urbanisation from 31 pc in 2011 to over 50 pc by 2050. That will open up opportunities as well as throw challenges to the country,’’ Meshram said.As India is “urbanisng” fast, serious environmental issues have taken the centre-stage in planning. The world, as well as India, is facing extreme climatic conditions like intense rainfall, drought and heat wave.

The congress aims at creating a platform to deliberate and identify sustainable solutions to these issues.