HYDERABAD: After the gruesome murder of a pregnant woman on Tuesday -- her body was chopped up and abandoned in gunny bags outside the botanical garden in Kondapur —Cyberabad police claim to have found certain clues leading to the murder. They suspect the criminal to be a worker in hotel, restaurant, super market or departmental store that uses spices of Indore-based 24-carat company, atta from Archana flour mills of Lathur and chilli from Ankur Guntur. This is based on the branding seen on sacks used to dispose her body.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya announced Rs 1 lakh reward for information of the accused or any clues about the murder case. Inspector M Gangadhar of Gachibowli said that the woman’s details are yet to be known and she could have been killed on January 28 or 29.

Police have appealed public to share information about the murder case to Inspector -9499617127, SI-9491030375. Police station-9491030378 or ACP- 9491039175. “We request gynaecologists to identify the body as she was eight months pregnant. If any members of the public notice a woman missing in their locality, they can also come forward to identify her,’’ police said.

The deceased woman is believed to be from north Indian States of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or Odisha. Postmortem examination revealed that she had a fractured pelvis, badly ruptured uterus and broken ribs.

Meanwhile, in connection with the other murder case reported on the same day, police is said to have questioned some suspects and are analysing clues. The 23-year-old B.Tech graduate was murdered at her residence in Hayatnagar on Tuesday.