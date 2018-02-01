HYDERABAD: While One Stop Crisis Centres for Women are almost operational in the 10 erstwhile districts, except Hyderabad, which was recently shut down, they will soon be set up in eight more districts. The centres have been designed to provide medical, legal and monetary aid and advice to women affected by any kind of violence. It also caters to children and operates with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012.

The districts include Siddipet, Mancherial, Nager Kurnool, Jangaon, Yadadri, Kamareddy, Jagtial and Bhadradri. According to officials from the Women and Children Welfare Department (WCWD), the plan to set up these centres, also called Sakhi Centres, has been sent to the State Government for approval. The total cost for the set up is coming up to `54 lakh.

“The reason we are waiting for the final approval from the State government is because after we revised the plan originally suggested under the One Stop Crisis Centre Scheme and clubbed the Domestic Violence cells under this. For this, a comprehensive floor plan, with more rooms and space for both kinds of cases to be operated has been designed,” informed Ravi Kumar, project director, Women Welfare from the WCWD.